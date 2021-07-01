First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Short Interest Down 37.4% in June

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the May 31st total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCRD. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 129.9% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 852,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 481,400 shares during the last quarter. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FCRD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.51. 37,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,886. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $135.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.70.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 134.15%. The business had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

