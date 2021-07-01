First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DALI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DALI)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $25.43. Approximately 11,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 22,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.