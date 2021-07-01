First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Bought by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 0.7% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.94. The company had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,437. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.97. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $60.20.

