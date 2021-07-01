First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) is Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.37% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $18,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 215,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,385,000 after buying an additional 13,407 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 335,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,710,000 after buying an additional 126,927 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40,563.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 665,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,167,000 after purchasing an additional 664,026 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 28,919 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FIXD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.57. 9,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,517. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.38. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $55.86.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.