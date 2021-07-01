Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.50

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and traded as high as $0.52. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 619,981 shares trading hands.

FCUUF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Fission Uranium from $0.55 to $0.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 18.50. The company has a market cap of $332.39 million, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.50.

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Fission Uranium Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

