Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Trading Down 0.2%

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO) traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 127.25 ($1.66). 44,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 117,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.50 ($1.67).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Flowtech Fluidpower alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 125.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.25 million and a P/E ratio of -36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.12.

In related news, insider Roger McDowell purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £750,000 ($979,879.80).

About Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO)

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through two segments, Components and Services. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, electrical control panels, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.