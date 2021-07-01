Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FPRUY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Redburn Partners lowered Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Fraport stock opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.40. Fraport has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $39.03.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

