Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2021

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FPRUY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Redburn Partners lowered Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Fraport stock opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.40. Fraport has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $39.03.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Analyst Recommendations for Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)

