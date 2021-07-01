Frontier (FRONT) Market Cap Hits $23.44 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 1st. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $23.44 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001586 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00054187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018823 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.49 or 0.00695745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 13,599.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,243,750 coins. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

