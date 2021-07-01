FYDcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $311.00 (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 1st. FYDcoin has a market cap of $1.05 million and $311.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYDcoin is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 574,913,767 coins and its circulating supply is 546,879,110 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

FYDcoin Coin Trading

