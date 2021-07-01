GAMEE (GMEE) Price Reaches $0.18

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GAMEE has traded down 0% against the dollar. GAMEE has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $302,802.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00045103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00132246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00168757 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,961.72 or 0.99467701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002920 BTC.

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

