Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,914.84

Shares of Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,914.84 ($25.02) and traded as low as GBX 1,889.46 ($24.69). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,990 ($26.00), with a volume of 125,035 shares traded.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Friday, May 21st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,914.84.
Gamma Communications Company Profile (LON:GAMA)
Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.
