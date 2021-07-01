Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,914.84

Shares of Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,914.84 ($25.02) and traded as low as GBX 1,889.46 ($24.69). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,990 ($26.00), with a volume of 125,035 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,914.84.

In related news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,780 ($23.26), for a total value of £1,299,400 ($1,697,674.42). Also, insider Andrew Belshaw sold 64,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,975 ($25.80), for a total value of £1,273,954 ($1,664,429.06). Insiders have sold 168,789 shares of company stock valued at $312,591,975 in the last three months.

Gamma Communications Company Profile (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

