Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,658 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.6% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $20.17 on Thursday, reaching $3,419.99. The company had a trading volume of 126,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,436. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,322.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,754.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

