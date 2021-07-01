Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GBERY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Geberit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBERY opened at $75.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.55. Geberit has a 52-week low of $50.70 and a 52-week high of $76.96.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

