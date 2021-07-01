Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Genus plc (LON:GNS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,090 ($66.50). Genus shares last traded at GBX 4,960 ($64.80), with a volume of 126,718 shares traded.

GNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,630 ($73.56) price target on shares of Genus in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,037.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 67.39.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

