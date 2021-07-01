Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will announce sales of $37.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.95 million and the highest is $38.17 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $36.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year sales of $150.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $153.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $155.31 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $162.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

GTY stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Getty Realty by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Getty Realty by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Getty Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Getty Realty by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Getty Realty by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

