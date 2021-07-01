Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $10.43 Million in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 267,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,428,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of GoodRx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GDRX. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,927,000 after buying an additional 1,186,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,704,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,109,000 after buying an additional 1,054,662 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,529,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $20,170,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in GoodRx by 247.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 692,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,011,000 after purchasing an additional 492,862 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GDRX traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $35.25. 19,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,425. The company has a current ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.24.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 163,571 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $6,300,754.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $781,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 451,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,559 and sold 615,948 shares valued at $23,483,412. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

