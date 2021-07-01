Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $24.82 Million in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 302,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,816,000. Shift4 Payments makes up about 1.6% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Shift4 Payments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 14.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.5% in the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,604,131.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $1,251,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,836,129 shares of company stock valued at $169,586,694. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOUR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.79. 4,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,130. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Bank of America upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.09.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.