Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $5.74 Million in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 553,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,736,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RLX shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on RLX Technology in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on RLX Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of RLX Technology stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,360,997. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.45. RLX Technology Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $35.00.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

