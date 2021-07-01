Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes $7.37 Million Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,373,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of DigitalOcean at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at about $632,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at about $35,709,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at about $3,008,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at about $1,264,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOCN traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.97. 9,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,547. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.02. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $57.88.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOCN. Barclays began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

DigitalOcean Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

