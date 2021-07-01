Gifto (GTO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.46 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 1st. Gifto has a market cap of $24.03 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Gifto coin can currently be bought for $0.0312 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00054806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.86 or 0.00696878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,826.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

