Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Glacier Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 40.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Glacier Bancorp stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.96. The company had a trading volume of 400,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,221. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.44.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

