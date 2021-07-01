Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Global Net Lease has decreased its dividend by 18.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

GNL stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.72. 582,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,781. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,972,115.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $599,509.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.