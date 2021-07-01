Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.41 Million

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will report sales of $79.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.66 million. Global Ship Lease reported sales of $71.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year sales of $375.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $367.23 million to $383.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $510.84 million, with estimates ranging from $501.41 million to $520.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at $141,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at about $1,766,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 10.2% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth about $262,000. 24.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GSL opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $710.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.69. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $22.02.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 6.18%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Ship Lease (GSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.