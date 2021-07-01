Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.41 Million

Equities analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will report sales of $79.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.66 million. Global Ship Lease reported sales of $71.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year sales of $375.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $367.23 million to $383.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $510.84 million, with estimates ranging from $501.41 million to $520.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at $141,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at about $1,766,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 10.2% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth about $262,000. 24.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GSL opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $710.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.69. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $22.02.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 6.18%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

