Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Update

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 73.4% from the May 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.35% of Global X DAX Germany ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DAX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.57. 10,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,502. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.42.

