Gold Poker (GPKR) One Day Volume Tops $40.00

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $19,394.63 and $40.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 112.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00045725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00136661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00169540 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,564.67 or 1.00126005 BTC.

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

