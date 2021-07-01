Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub Buys 5,000 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $79,550.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $76,550.00.

Golub Capital BDC stock remained flat at $$15.42 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 318,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $659,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $798,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 211.8% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 277,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 188,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

