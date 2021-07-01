Good Hemp (NASDAQ:GHMP) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Good Hemp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHMP) fell 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 4,031 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 6,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30.

Good Hemp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHMP)

Good Hemp, Inc focuses on the development and marketing of natural and functional hemp-derived consumer products in the United States. It offers Good Hemp 2oh!, CANNA HEMP, and CANNA that are refreshing ready-to-drink waters in blueberry-blast, island coco-lime, kiwi-strawberry, lemon-twist, mango-fandango, and Q-cumbermint flavors; Good Hemp fizz, a line-up of carbonated refreshing ready-to-drink carbonated beverages in blueberry-bam, mango-tango, and citrus-twist flavors; Good Hemp Wellness, a line of CBD soft gels; and Diamond Creek High Alkaline Water, a 9.5pH high alkaline natural spring water.

