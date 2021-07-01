Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.84

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as high as C$0.93. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 594,602 shares changing hands.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.84. The company has a market cap of C$337.62 million and a PE ratio of -0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$120.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (TSE:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.