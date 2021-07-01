Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.16

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.16 and last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 8141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Gray Television alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.05.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $553,953.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,001 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,048,173.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,964,326 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 89.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,751,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,188,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 98.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,406,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,877,000 after acquiring an additional 696,938 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after acquiring an additional 685,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,149,000 after acquiring an additional 233,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.