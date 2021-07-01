Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.00

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $34.60, with a volume of 12293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.62.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,524.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $402,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,500 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Green Plains by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $1,009,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,596,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

