GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Stock Price Down 8.4%

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) fell 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.64. 73,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 279,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.60.
GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%.
GSE Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:GVP)
GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting.
