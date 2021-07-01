GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Stock Price Down 8.4%

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) fell 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.64. 73,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 279,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.60.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GSE Systems in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GSE Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GSE Systems during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in GSE Systems by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GSE Systems during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 23.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSE Systems Company Profile

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting.

