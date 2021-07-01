Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark Sells 10,559 Shares

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Guardant Health stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,233. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.11. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $181.07.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Guardant Health by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.