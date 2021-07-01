Gulden (NLG) Trading 12.5% Higher Over Last Week

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 20.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last week, Gulden has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. Gulden has a market cap of $17.09 million and $400,336.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.88 or 0.00411317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000583 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 548,302,553 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

