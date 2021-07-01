Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 186.40 ($2.44). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 184.60 ($2.41), with a volume of 405,911 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered Gulf Keystone Petroleum to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 178.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £392.96 million and a PE ratio of -11.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, insider Jon Harris bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of £51,300 ($67,023.78).

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

