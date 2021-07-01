Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.05 Million

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. Hakka.Finance has a market capitalization of $6.05 million and $184,411.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00054437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.00 or 0.00695436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 13,427.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Profile

Hakka.Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 222,312,514 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

