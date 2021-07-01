Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Gap Up to $17.13

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.13, but opened at $17.66. Heartland Express shares last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 786 shares traded.

HTLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.56.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.45 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 11.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 121,512 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

