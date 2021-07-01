Hedget (HGET) Achieves Market Cap of $7.55 Million

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Hedget coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.31 or 0.00012906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedget has a market cap of $7.55 million and $223,719.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hedget has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hedget is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

