Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading 4.6% Higher

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) shares traded up 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.97. 8,802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,623,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $890.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 3.45.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,787,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,708,000 after buying an additional 2,355,918 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,901,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,952,000 after buying an additional 1,016,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,739,000 after buying an additional 973,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 535,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 534,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

