Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) PT Raised to $61.00 at Benchmark

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Benchmark from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.79% from the company’s previous close.

MLHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,366. Herman Miller has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Herman Miller’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 4th quarter valued at $32,992,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,014,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,203,000 after buying an additional 779,067 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 4th quarter valued at $672,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,668,000 after buying an additional 526,738 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Herman Miller by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 765,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,877,000 after acquiring an additional 521,345 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

