HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Short Interest Update

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,430,000 shares, a growth of 75.8% from the May 31st total of 7,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,451,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HEXO by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 59,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HEXO traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.61. 13,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,624. HEXO has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $825.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.09.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 189.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

HEXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Atb Cap Markets lowered HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HEXO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

