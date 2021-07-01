Hive (HIVE) Reaches One Day Volume of $12.31 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Hive has a market capitalization of $143.02 million and approximately $12.31 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded 39.7% higher against the dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000193 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000135 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000469 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001283 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 420,195,837 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

