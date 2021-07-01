Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) is Barr E S & Co.’s 5th Largest Position

Barr E S & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,012,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,634 shares during the period. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) comprises 4.3% of Barr E S & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Barr E S & Co. owned about 1.22% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $54,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,138,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 45,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,244. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

