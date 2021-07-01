home24 (ETR:H24) Trading Up 0.1%

home24 SE (ETR:H24) shares were up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €16.34 ($19.22) and last traded at €15.76 ($18.54). Approximately 148,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €15.75 ($18.53).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on H24 shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of home24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of home24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $457.79 million and a P/E ratio of -33.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16.

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

