Homeros (HMR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.66 Million

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, Homeros has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Homeros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Homeros has a market cap of $28.18 million and $5.66 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Homeros Profile

HMR is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Buying and Selling Homeros

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

