Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of HMN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.74. 124,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,317. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $141,952.47. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

