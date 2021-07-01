Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Price Target Raised to GBX 24

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) had its target price raised by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 23 ($0.30) to GBX 24 ($0.31) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.19% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

HUM stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 19.33 ($0.25). 651,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,566. The company has a market cap of £75.88 million and a PE ratio of 5.37. Hummingbird Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 18.60 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 42.74 ($0.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.32.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.