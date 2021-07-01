Hunting (LON:HTG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 242.50 ($3.17). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 220.50 ($2.88), with a volume of 166,640 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hunting to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hunting to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 281 ($3.67).

The firm has a market cap of £363.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 6.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 253.86.

In related news, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 17,827 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36), for a total value of £45,815.39 ($59,858.10).

About Hunting (LON:HTG)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

