Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.41

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 3.80 ($0.05). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.05), with a volume of 234,856,259 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hurricane Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Hurricane Energy alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.90. The company has a market capitalization of £71.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.