Hyve Trading Down 8.6% Over Last Week (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Hyve has a total market cap of $5.41 million and $983,211.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hyve has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Hyve coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00045615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00137691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00170683 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,572.96 or 1.00045513 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.