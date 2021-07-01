Ï„Bitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $4.66 Million (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $15,027.81 or 0.44847223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $272,490.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00045368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00136261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00168401 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,540.89 or 1.00095491 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.